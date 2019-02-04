Marcellus Wiley explains why Julian Edelman doesn’t deserve to be in the Hall of Fame
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley doesn't think Julian Edelman's resume is strong enough to send him to the NFL Hall of Fame, despite nabbing Super Bowl MVP honors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618