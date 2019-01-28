Jason Whitlock: LeBron James is conspiring to pull off the heist of Anthony Davis
Jason Whitlock does his daily Whitlogue on today's show. Hear why he believes LeBron James, Rich Paul and the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to pull of the biggest heist by luring Anthony Davis away from the New Orleans Pelicans.
