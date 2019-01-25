Jason Whitlock believes Roger Goodell should ignore Ben Watson and the Saints’ complaints
Jason Whitlock does his daily Whitlogue on today's show. Hear why he thinks NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell should not respond to the New Orleans Saints' complaints after the non-call in the NFC Championship.
