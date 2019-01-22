Jason Whitlock: The Saints are sore losers for continuing to complain about missed interference call
Video Details
Jason Whitlock does his daily Whitlogue on today's show. Hear why he is completely over Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints complaining about the missed pass interference call that may have cost them a Super Bowl appearance.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618