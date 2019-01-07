Jason Whitlock: Lamar Jackson is to blame for the Ravens’ 23-17 loss in the AFC Wild Card game
Video Details
Jason Whitlock does his daily Whitlogue on today's show. Hear why he strongly believes Lamar Jackson deserves the blame for the Baltimore Ravens' AFC Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
