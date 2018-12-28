Jim Jackson thinks Brandon Ingram’s progression is being ‘slowed down’ by LeBron James
Jim Jackson and Dahntay Jones join the show today to talk NBA. Hear why Jackson thinks the Los Angeles Lakers should have a long-term plan post-LeBron James, and why Brandon Ingram's progression is being slowed down.
