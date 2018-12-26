Jim Jackson uses past NBA dynasties to show why the Warriors should not be concerned
Jim Jackson joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss if the Golden State Warriors need to be concerned after losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Jackson uses past Lakers and Chicago Bulls teams to prove that Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and company will be fine moving forward.
