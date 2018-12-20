Matt Barnes has no issue with LeBron saying he’d like to play with Anthony Davis on the Lakers
Video Details
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Marcellus Wiley
- NBA
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Pacific
- Southwest
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
- West
- West
-
Matt Barnes joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss if LeBron James was wrong in saying he would like to play with the New Orleans Pelicans' star, Anthony Davis, on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618