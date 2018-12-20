Marcellus Wiley thinks the Patriots should be criticized for taking a chance on Josh Gordon
Video Details
Hear why Marcellus Wiley claims that the New England Patriots have been given a pass on numerous problematic players, so now it's time to put some blame on them for taking a chance on Josh Gordon.
