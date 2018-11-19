Jason Whitlock compares Lamar Jackson’s first NFL start to Tim Tebow
Video Details
Jason Whitlock talks NFL on today's show. Hear why he compares Lamar Jackson to Tim Tebow and says Baltimore Ravens' HC Jon Harbaugh went out with a gameplan to save his job.
