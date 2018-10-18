Nick Swisher on Clayton Kershaw: ‘He will always be the face of the Los Angeles Dodgers’
Video Details
- Clayton Kershaw
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- MLB
- MLB Postseason
- MLB Postseason 2018
- Nick Swisher
- NL
- NL West
- Speak For Yourself
-
Nick Swisher discusses Clayton Kershaw's legacy to the Los Angeles Dodgers and what this playoff run means for his personal legacy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices