Jason Whitlock: The RB position is seeing a resurgence in value
Jason Whitlock talks NFL. Hear what he had to say about the running back position in the NFL in 2018.
- The running back position, to me-- its value is resurging. I've never given up on its value. I certainly-- as a TV draw, it's driven me crazy. Oh, people just tune in to see the quarterback to quarterback-- I was like, man, you know how long I've been showing up to see Walter Payton, and OJ Simpson, and Barry Sanders, and these guys? That's who-- that's the number one draw for me, is a television element.
And I love the quarterbacks, obviously. To me, they're important for winning and all that. But just sitting back and enjoying football? I'd rather see a running back do his thing.
COMMENTATOR: OK. OK.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices