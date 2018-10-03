- The running back position, to me-- its value is resurging. I've never given up on its value. I certainly-- as a TV draw, it's driven me crazy. Oh, people just tune in to see the quarterback to quarterback-- I was like, man, you know how long I've been showing up to see Walter Payton, and OJ Simpson, and Barry Sanders, and these guys? That's who-- that's the number one draw for me, is a television element.

And I love the quarterbacks, obviously. To me, they're important for winning and all that. But just sitting back and enjoying football? I'd rather see a running back do his thing.

COMMENTATOR: OK. OK.