- I mean, you've said it so many times. And yeah, you said it last week, everyone wants to be first, not right. The Patriot's demise. The Patriots. It's over, yet again. I shall kill that argument with numbers.

As we see, the Patriots have been in this position not one, not two, not three, not five, not six, but seven times. The New England Patriots have started off a season 2 and 2 or worse. And each of those times, previous in this six times, we saw them win the division. Who knows what happens this year. And we also saw of those six times, three of them were Super Bowl championship runs.

So unless Jason Whitlock really wants to go there and say, the undefeated Miami Dolphins are the team to beat. Or the Josh Allen Buffalo Bills. You saw what they did to Minnesota, they're going to do it to every team. Or the New York Jets, who knows who they are, up or down. Is the plane in the air, or is it on the ground? Unless Jason Whitlock is going there, I'm going to say hold your horses, New England is going to be just fine.