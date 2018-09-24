Marcellus Wiley explains why it’s not time for the Patriots to panic
Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock talk NFL on today's show. Hear what Wiley has to say about the New England Patriots failing 1-2 after Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions.
- I mean, you've said it so many times. And yeah, you said it last week, everyone wants to be first, not right. The Patriot's demise. The Patriots. It's over, yet again. I shall kill that argument with numbers.
As we see, the Patriots have been in this position not one, not two, not three, not five, not six, but seven times. The New England Patriots have started off a season 2 and 2 or worse. And each of those times, previous in this six times, we saw them win the division. Who knows what happens this year. And we also saw of those six times, three of them were Super Bowl championship runs.
So unless Jason Whitlock really wants to go there and say, the undefeated Miami Dolphins are the team to beat. Or the Josh Allen Buffalo Bills. You saw what they did to Minnesota, they're going to do it to every team. Or the New York Jets, who knows who they are, up or down. Is the plane in the air, or is it on the ground? Unless Jason Whitlock is going there, I'm going to say hold your horses, New England is going to be just fine.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices