Should the Dodgers have started Kershaw in Game 7?

Nick Swisher joins the show to talk Los Angeles Dodgers vs Houston Astros. Should LA have gone with Clayton Kershaw in Game 7?

More Speak for Yourself Videos

Should the Dodgers have started Kershaw in Game 7?

Should the Dodgers have started Kershaw in Game 7?

3 hours ago

Cowherd and Whitlock react to Deshaun Watson tearing his ACL at practice

Cowherd and Whitlock react to Deshaun Watson tearing his ACL at practice

4 hours ago

Can we blame John Elway for mishandling the Broncos QB spot?

Can we blame John Elway for mishandling the Broncos QB spot?

1 day ago

Is Nick Saban happy with the first CFP rankings?

Is Nick Saban happy with the first CFP rankings?

1 day ago

Seth Joyner explains why he thinks Dak Prescott will struggle without Ezekiel Elliott

Seth Joyner explains why he thinks Dak Prescott will struggle without Ezekiel Elliott

1 day ago

Tony Gonzalez explains why San Francisco acquiring Garoppolo was a 'great trade'

Tony Gonzalez explains why San Francisco acquiring Garoppolo was a 'great trade'

2 days ago

More Speak for Yourself Videos»