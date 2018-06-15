TONY FINAU: Hey, guys, Tony Finau here, back at you. Round 2 recap-- I shot 72 today, which is a two over par, and I was pretty happy with the way I played. It wasn't the finish I was looking for. I finished on number nine, and unfortunately made a double bogey six. But you know, I'm happy to be around for the weekend and have another two shots at playing Shinnecock Hills.

I'm really looking forward to having two more cracks at Shinnecock Hills. The golf course played extremely tough there, especially in the middle of my round. It started raining, unexpected rain, and sometimes, you've got to deal with those things. But I was able to weather the storm pretty well, and again, I was pretty happy just to finish with a couple over par today.

Not really happy with my finish, but you know, I am happy to be around for the weekend. So I got two more cracks at it, and I'll keep you guys posted on how the weekend goes. Thanks.

