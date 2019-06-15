‘Who has more followers?’ MLB Whiparound edition
Video Details
- Bryce Harper
- Chicago Cubs
- Kris Bryant
- Mike Moustakas
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- MLB WHIPAROUND
- mlb whiparound
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- Philadelphia Phillies
-
The MLB Whiparound Crew reveals who has more Instagram follows? Bryce Harper or Kris Bryant? Mike Moustakas or Nick Swisher?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618