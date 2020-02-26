Cousin Sal says that losing Ben Simmons won’t make him more inclined to trust the 76ers
Video Details
The Philadelphia 76ers will be missing Ben Simmons for an extended period of time but Cousin Sal doesn't have enough faith in Joel Embiid to carry the team in Simmons' absence.
