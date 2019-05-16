Cousin Sal explains why ‘it’s over’ for Toronto against Milwaukee
Cousin Sal doesn't think it's possible for Toronto to defeat Milwaukee in Game 2 the basketball playoffs. hear him explain why he's not confident in Kyle Lowry.
