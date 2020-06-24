Steelers’ James Conner says 2020 season is all about winning
Pittsburgh Steelers' running back James Conner joins Nick Wright and First Things First at the start of his final rookie year. James tells the crew what his goals are for the season, and if he expects the offense to bounce back with the return of their veteran quarterback Big Ben Roethlisberger.
