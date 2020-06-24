Chris Broussard: Avery Bradley sitting out of NBA restart is a big loss for the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers Avery Bradley has decided to opt out of the NBA restart in Orlando, slating concern for his family as the reason. With Bradley out, J.R Smith is reportedly being considered as a possible replacement. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard, who explains how this could affect the Lakers title hopes.

