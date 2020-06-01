Chris Broussard: Restarting NBA with playoffs could be a risk to players
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jayson Tatum
- Jayson Tatum
- LeBron James
- New Orleans Pelicans
- New York Knicks
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- Southwest
- West
- West
- Zion Williamson
- Zion Williamson
-
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to talk about the NBA's current plans for return. Nick and Broussard disagree on which plan is the best way to go about restarting the league.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.