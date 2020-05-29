Chris Broussard: A fully healthy Kevin Durant would make the Nets majorly dangerous
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brooklyn Nets
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Kevin Durant
- Kyrie Irving
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes for a segment called Fast Break, where they discuss some of the latest news coming out of the NBA. Broussard and Nick agree that the Brooklyn Nets could be a viable threat to any team if a healthy Kevin Durant joins the roster in time to compete in the playoffs.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.