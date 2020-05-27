Chris Broussard & Nick Wright disagree on who would face Lakers in Finals
The NBA is considering a playoff format that excludes a conference and includes 16 of the top teams in the league. Nick Wright is joined by Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard to give his playoff picks. Hear who he believes would face the Lakers in the Finals, and why Broussard disagrees.
