Eric Mangini would caution the Cowboys before they trade for Jets’ Jamal Adams
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Dak Prescott
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Eric Mangini
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jamal Adams
- Jamal Adams
- Jenna Wolfe
- New York Jets
- NFC
- NFC East
- Nick Wright
-
New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams wants to be traded, and it looks like the Dallas Cowboys are his preference. If the trade were to happen, Eric Mangini tells Kevin Wildes and Nick Wright why this could set a dangerous precedent for the NFL's future.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.