Ravens’ Marquise Brown has a history of playing alongside star quarterbacks
Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about his plans for the 2020 season season. Marquise tells Nick and Kevin what it was like playing with 3 successful quarterbacks, and what it was like playing with Lamar Jackson growing up.
