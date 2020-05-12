Video Details

Nick Wright continues to reveal his standings for the 2020 schedule, this time tackling the AFC. Nick tells Coach Eric Mangini and Kevin WIldes who he believes will be the #1 seed, why he thinks the New England Patriots will be division champions, even without Tom Brady leading them, and why the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders will be Wild Card teams. Plus hear where Mangini thinks Nick went wrong in his predictions.