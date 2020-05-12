Nick Wright reveals his standings for the AFC 2020 schedule
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- AFC West
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Eric Mangini
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Lamar Jackson
- Lamar Jackson
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC South
- Nick Wright
- Tom Brady
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Tua Tagovailoa
-
Nick Wright continues to reveal his standings for the 2020 schedule, this time tackling the AFC. Nick tells Coach Eric Mangini and Kevin WIldes who he believes will be the #1 seed, why he thinks the New England Patriots will be division champions, even without Tom Brady leading them, and why the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders will be Wild Card teams. Plus hear where Mangini thinks Nick went wrong in his predictions.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.