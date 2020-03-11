Stephen Jackson: Lakers can’t play to the level of less talented teams this close to playoffs
Stephen Jackson and Nick Wright talk the Los Angeles Lakers after they fell to the Brooklyn Nets, a surprising run after their triumphant weekend against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Stephen tells Nick that he's not worried about the Lakers as they head into playoff season, but they have to work on not playing to the level of their competition.
