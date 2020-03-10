Nick Wright: Giannis is still MVP, but LeBron is closing the gap
Nick Wright is joined by Stephen Jackson and Kevin Wildes to talk the race for NBA MVP. In true pundit fashion, Nick Wright uses a graph to walk Stephen and Kevin through how the MVP standings looked throughout the year, and ends with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks vying for the title with a 10% gap between them.
