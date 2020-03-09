Video Details

Nick Wright is in a great mood today after LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers took on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday and Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. After coming out of both games on top, Nick tells Stephen Jackson and Kevin Wildes why this is proof that LeBron is the best player in the league, and why the Lakers are the best team in the west.