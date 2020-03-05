Nick Wright: Giannis is the MVP favorite, but LeBron is not out of reach
Nick Wright is joined by Ryan Hollins and Kevin Wildes to talk this year's NBA most valuable player. Nick believes if the vote were done today, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks would be unanimous MVP, but these next few games could give LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers a chance to close to gap.
