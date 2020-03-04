Video Details

Sarah Kustok joins First Things First after the Los Angeles Clippers had a strong showing vs the OKC Thunder. This win leads Sarah to tell Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes that a healthy Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverley could present a big threat to teams in the Western conference, and these next games against the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers could reveal a lot about what the Clippers could look like in the playoffs.