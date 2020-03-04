Sarah Kustok: A healthy Clippers team could be a challenge for the Lakers and the Rockets
Video Details
- Anthony Davis
- Anthony Davis
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Houston Rockets
- Jenna Wolfe
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- MAC
- MAC
- Nick Wright
- Sarah Kustok
- SWAC
- SWAC
- Toledo Rockets
- Toledo Rockets
-
Sarah Kustok joins First Things First after the Los Angeles Clippers had a strong showing vs the OKC Thunder. This win leads Sarah to tell Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes that a healthy Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverley could present a big threat to teams in the Western conference, and these next games against the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers could reveal a lot about what the Clippers could look like in the playoffs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.