Nick Wright: The Clippers have been built to slow down LeBron, but they’ve ignored AD

Video Details

Nick Wright is joined by Sarah Kustok and Kevin Wildes to talk the Los Angeles Lakers, and what their win vs the Philadelphia 76ers means for their playoff chances. Nick believes Anthony Davis will be key defensively against Clippers, who have prepared to slow down LeBron James, but don't have an answer to AD, who Nick says is defensive player of the year.

