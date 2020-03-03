Nick Wright: Lakers should sign J.R. Smith over Waiters — ‘he won’t flinch in the spotlight’
Video Details
- Anthony Davis
- Anthony Davis
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Nick Wright
- SWAC
- SWAC
-
Nick Wright is joined by Vincent Goodwill and Kevin Wildes to discuss whether the Los Angeles Lakers should sign Dion Waiters or J.R. Smith for a deep playoff run. Hear why Nick thinks Smith is a better option.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.