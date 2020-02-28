Antoine Walker: LeBron James won’t sit out of games in which he’s healthy enough to play

The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Golden State Warriors while LeBron James was sidelined, possibly due to his groin injury. The Lakers ended up dominating the Warriors with a 30-point victory. The win raises the question: should LeBron consider load managing until he heals up? Antoine Walker weighs in, telling Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he believes LeBron James loves the game too much to continue sitting out.

