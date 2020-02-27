Antoine Walker: The Celtics will hang Jayson Tatum’s jersey in the TD Garden rafters

Video Details

Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum delivered a strong performance against the Utah Jazz, leading his team with an impressive 33 points, his third straight game with at least 30 points. Nick Wright & Antoine Walker decide whether the buzz around Tatum is just hype, or if he has become a genuine NBA superstar

More Videos »