Nick Wright: LeBron’s dominating offensive game led to Lakers’ victory over Zion & Pelicans
Nick Wright is joined by Antoine Walker to talk the explosive match up between LeBron James and Zion Williamson when the Los Angeles Lakers took on the New Orleans Pelicans. LeBron scored a season high 40 points, leading the Lakers to a 118-109 win. Nick praises LeBron's performance, but also gives props to Zion who held his own against a super star team with 29 points of his own.
