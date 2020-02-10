Antoine Walker: Harden & Westbrook aren’t right for Rockets’ small-ball approach

Former NBA all-star Antoine Walker joins First Things First to tell Nick why he does not believe this 'small ball' strategy will benefit the Houston Rockets. Although he believes the Rockets have strong players in P.J. Tucker, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, playing small ball will force them into roles that Walker doesn't think they are right for, and will ultimately keep the Rockets from being successful in the playoffs.

