Antoine Walker: Harden & Westbrook aren’t right for Rockets’ small-ball approach
Video Details
Former NBA all-star Antoine Walker joins First Things First to tell Nick why he does not believe this 'small ball' strategy will benefit the Houston Rockets. Although he believes the Rockets have strong players in P.J. Tucker, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, playing small ball will force them into roles that Walker doesn't think they are right for, and will ultimately keep the Rockets from being successful in the playoffs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.