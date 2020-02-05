Vince Goodwill: LeBron James is not the best player in the NBA every night
Video Details
Vince Goodwill joins Nick Wright to talk NBA, and makes the case that after 17 years of playing, he no longer believes LA Lakers' LeBron James is the best players any given night in the NBA. Although he believes LeBron has strong games, he does not believe he is more reliable in a playoff series than the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard.
