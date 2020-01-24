Nick Wright: The Clippers don’t care about the regular season. Championship or bust

Video Details

The Los Angeles Clippers are showing some dissension, as some teammates are concerned that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are receiving preferential treatment. Nick says they should have seen this coming, because the team has made it clear they are more concerned with the post season than the regular season. Nick believes they are counting on their superstars Kawhi and George to lead them there.

