Nick Wright: The Clippers don’t care about the regular season. Championship or bust
Video Details
- Chris Canty
- English Championship
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Nick Wright
-
The Los Angeles Clippers are showing some dissension, as some teammates are concerned that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are receiving preferential treatment. Nick says they should have seen this coming, because the team has made it clear they are more concerned with the post season than the regular season. Nick believes they are counting on their superstars Kawhi and George to lead them there.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.