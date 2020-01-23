Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis makes his Super Bowl pick: ‘I’m going with the Chiefs’
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC South
- AFC West
- Big 12
- Brian Westbrook
- FBS (I-A)
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Kansas Jayhawks
- NFC
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- Ryan Tannehill
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
-
Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis joins Nick Wright and Brian Westbrook to talk Super Bowl 54. Bettis thinks the Kansas City Chiefs will have an edge over the San Francisco 49ers as long as they stop the 49ers running game and force Ryan Tannehill to throw the ball.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.