Nick Wright: The Clippers aren’t better than the Lakers despite their win
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright recaps the Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Christmas day game and explains why the Lakers are still the best team in Los Angeles despite the loss. Clippers beat the Lakers 111-106 on Wednesday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879