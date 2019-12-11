Nick Wright: Until Kawhi wins a title in LA he won’t have the impact he did in Toronto
Video Details
Nick Wright and Chris Broussard talk about the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard and discuss if Kawhi will have the same championship impact for the Clippers that he had with the Raptors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879