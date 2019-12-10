Chris Broussard is convinced Cowboys will win NFC East after Eagles performance vs Giants
-
Chris Broussard talks about the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 14 matchup and explains why he's convinced the Cowboys will ultimately win the NFC East. Eagles beat the Giants 23-17 in overtime on Monday night.
