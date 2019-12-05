Nick Wright: The gap between the Lakers and the rest of the West is enormous
Nick Wright reacts to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers winning back- to-back games in Denver and Utah. Hear why Nick thinks the gap between the Lakers and the rest of the Western conference is enormous. Do you agree with Nick?
