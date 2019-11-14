Nick Wright: Anthony Davis can be the No. 1 option but LeBron still runs the Lakers
Nick Wright talks about the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis and discusses why the offense still runs through LeBron even with LeBron saying he's willing to be No. 2 to AD. Lakers beat the Warriors 120-94 on Wednesday night.
