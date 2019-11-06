Nick Wright: LeBron has been the best player in the NBA for the last 14 years
Video Details
- Central
- Chicago Bulls
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright talks about Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James and explains why he is the best player in the NBA. Los Angeles Lakers beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Tuesday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879