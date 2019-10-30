Cris Carter thinks Anthony Davis is the perfect fit for LeBron, Lakers
Cris Carter talks about the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers game and discusses how impressive the performance of Anthony Davis was in the Lakers win. Davis scored 40 points with 20 rebounds in the Lakers 120-91 victory.
