Nick Wright believes Saints defense will be the toughest the Cowboys have faced ‘by a wide margin’
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about the Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints Week 4 matchup and explains why Saints pass rush will be the toughest the Cowboys have faced so far this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618