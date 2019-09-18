Nick Wright: Dak Prescott has played like an MVP and superstar through the first two weeks
Nick Wright talks about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his play over the first two weeks of the season. Nick believes Dak has played like a league MVP and superstar and will be compensated for it after the season.
