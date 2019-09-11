Nick Wright believes Kevin Durant continuing to talk will increase the noise around him
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brooklyn Nets
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright talks about Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant and his recent interview with the Wall Street Journal. KD revealed he never felt part of the Golden State Warriors core and he'll never be attached to Oklahoma City Thunders fans.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618